Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,653 shares of company stock valued at $542,675. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

