Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of The GEO Group worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

