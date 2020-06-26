Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 76,900 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

