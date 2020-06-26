Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 18,797 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of GCI Liberty worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $21,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

