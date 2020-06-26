Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

