Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,274 Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 171.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

