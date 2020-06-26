Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,946 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,819 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,672 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,862 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 305,915 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.