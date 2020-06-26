Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $149,000 in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Caleres by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $7.97 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

