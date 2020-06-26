Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,633 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKI opened at $124.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.86 and a 12-month high of $171.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.