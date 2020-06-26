Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,602 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Energizer were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $24,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of ENR opened at $45.90 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

