Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,761 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.