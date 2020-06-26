Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.