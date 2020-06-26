5,371 Shares in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $254,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $104,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 123,533 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.