Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 4th quarter worth $4,142,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 214.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

