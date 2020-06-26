Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,141,000 after purchasing an additional 967,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

