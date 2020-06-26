Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Beigene worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $46,666,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,705 shares of company stock worth $10,215,734. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

BGNE opened at $186.15 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

