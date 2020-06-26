Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,157 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

