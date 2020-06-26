Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,413,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

