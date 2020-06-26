Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Plexus worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

