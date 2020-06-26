LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

