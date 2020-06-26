Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Tempur Sealy International worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

