Southern Wealth Management LLP Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.6% in the first quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 179,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

