Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 53,051 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.6% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

