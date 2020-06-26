Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,414,626 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,502,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,414,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Microsoft worth $7,333,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.6% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

