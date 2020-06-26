Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 179,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

