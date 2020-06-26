Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $91,000 Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of RUTH opened at $8.10 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.