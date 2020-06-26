Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,541,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,980,141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,125,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 604,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

