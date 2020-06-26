Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.