Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of ECHO opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

