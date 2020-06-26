Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,786 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

