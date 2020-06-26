Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,375 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

