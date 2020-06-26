Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.