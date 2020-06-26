Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys 649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.2% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.