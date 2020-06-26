Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $166,000 in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

