Backer Marianne De Purchases 500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Backer Marianne De bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $27,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Backer Marianne De also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 15th, Backer Marianne De bought 500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $15,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.78 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

