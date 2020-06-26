V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $66,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00.

On Friday, June 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00.

On Friday, May 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $66,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00.

CRVL opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.91. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

