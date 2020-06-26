Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells $41,975.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,209.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00.

YEXT opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

