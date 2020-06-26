Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

