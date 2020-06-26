Colin Black Sells 1,558 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $157,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $849,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $651,217.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.71 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $84,587,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.84.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. Stock
V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. Stock
Avalara PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC
Avalara PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC
Yext Inc CTO Sells $41,975.00 in Stock
Yext Inc CTO Sells $41,975.00 in Stock
Comcast PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley
Comcast PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley
Colin Black Sells 1,558 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Colin Black Sells 1,558 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report