Colin Black Sells 1,558 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $157,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20.

On Monday, May 18th, Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $849,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $651,217.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.71 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $84,587,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.84.

