Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.53.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

