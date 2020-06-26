Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.