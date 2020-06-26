Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

RGI stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $141.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

