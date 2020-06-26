Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

ALGT opened at $107.89 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

