Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Universal worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 793,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UVV opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Universal Corp has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

