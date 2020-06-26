Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $922,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 135.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $302.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

