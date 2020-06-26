Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,429 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Ferro worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ferro by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

FOE stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $916.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.