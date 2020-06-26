Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $330.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

