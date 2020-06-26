Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $937,000 Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

