Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $76,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 166,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

