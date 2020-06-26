Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,432 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

